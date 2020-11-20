Left Menu
Development News Edition

SunSource Energy bags projects in Andaman & Nicobar

SunSource Energy, a leading distributed solar energy company, will develop a 4 MWac grid connected floating solar PV power project, along with 2 MW/1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a company statement said. Once commissioned, it will be one of the India's largest floating + storage project in Andaman which will in turn reduce the existing reliance on diesel, the company claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:54 IST
SunSource Energy bags projects in Andaman & Nicobar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SunSource Energy on Friday said that it has won an order to develop a 4 MW floating solar project and a 2 MW battery storage system in Andaman and Nicobar. SunSource Energy, a leading distributed solar energy company, will develop a 4 MWac grid connected floating solar PV power project, along with 2 MW/1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a company statement said.

Once commissioned, it will be one of the India's largest floating + storage project in Andaman which will in turn reduce the existing reliance on diesel, the company claimed. It will be situated at the Reservoir of Kalpong river, Kalpong Hydroelectric Project (KHEP) Dam, Diglipur, North Andaman, a District of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will power the island that will significantly power the entire region, thus increasing power reliability.

In order to reduce the dependency on diesel for electricity, which is getting a price hike every now and then, adapting to solar will be a huge boon which will lead to even higher energy cost savings and contribution to a sustainable future. SunSource Energy will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 25 years with Electricity Department, Andaman and Nicobar administration (A&NA) for this floating solar power with BESS.

This first-ever floating solar + storage project in India is expected to offset 8,112 tonnes of CO2 annually, it claimed. Kushagra Nandan, President and Co-Founder, SunSource Energy, said in the statement, "With renewable energy taking centre stage in all discussions pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint, SunSource Energy is totally committed towards supporting the government mission with its expertise in the solar segment." Adarsh Das, CEO and Co-Founder, SunSource Energy, said that "This project win is yet another step in our nation's climate change promise to the world as well as enabling our nation's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan." SunSource, an investee of the Neev Fund – a private equity firm backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and UK's Department for International Development (DFID), recently won one a solar with storage project in Lakshadweep that will supply clean and stable solar power to the islands.

SunSource's customers include large commercial companies, manufacturing companies, India's largest oil company, airports, leading education institutes, textile companies, and warehouses.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Emmanuel Lenain calls on Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss potential projects in NE States

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain called on Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and d...

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing.&#160; The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi ...

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020