SunSource Energy bags projects in Andaman & Nicobar

SunSource Energy on Friday said that it has won an order to develop a 4 MW floating solar project and a 2 MW battery storage system in Andaman and Nicobar. SunSource Energy, a leading distributed solar energy company, will develop a 4 MWac grid connected floating solar PV power project, along with 2 MW/1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a company statement said.

Once commissioned, it will be one of the India's largest floating + storage project in Andaman which will in turn reduce the existing reliance on diesel, the company claimed. It will be situated at the Reservoir of Kalpong river, Kalpong Hydroelectric Project (KHEP) Dam, Diglipur, North Andaman, a District of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will power the island that will significantly power the entire region, thus increasing power reliability.

In order to reduce the dependency on diesel for electricity, which is getting a price hike every now and then, adapting to solar will be a huge boon which will lead to even higher energy cost savings and contribution to a sustainable future. SunSource Energy will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 25 years with Electricity Department, Andaman and Nicobar administration (A&NA) for this floating solar power with BESS.

This first-ever floating solar + storage project in India is expected to offset 8,112 tonnes of CO2 annually, it claimed. Kushagra Nandan, President and Co-Founder, SunSource Energy, said in the statement, "With renewable energy taking centre stage in all discussions pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint, SunSource Energy is totally committed towards supporting the government mission with its expertise in the solar segment." Adarsh Das, CEO and Co-Founder, SunSource Energy, said that "This project win is yet another step in our nation's climate change promise to the world as well as enabling our nation's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan." SunSource, an investee of the Neev Fund – a private equity firm backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and UK's Department for International Development (DFID), recently won one a solar with storage project in Lakshadweep that will supply clean and stable solar power to the islands.

SunSource's customers include large commercial companies, manufacturing companies, India's largest oil company, airports, leading education institutes, textile companies, and warehouses.