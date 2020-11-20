J-K reports 661 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
As many as 661 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,05,376, said Union Territory (UT) government on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 661 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,05,376, said Union Territory (UT) government on Friday. According to UT government, 253 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 408 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,622 with four people succumbed to coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 539 patients recovered and discharged from hospital which included 208 from Jammu division and 331 from Kashmir division. The total recoveries stand at 98,076 in the UT with 5,678 active cases. (ANI)

