IRNSS accepted as component of World Wide Radio Navigation System

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of IMO during its recent meeting (102nd session) held from 4 to 11 November 2020 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has initiated matter with the International Maritime Organization. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) has been accepted as a component of the World Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS) for operation in the Indian Ocean Region by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This will enable merchant vessels to use IRNSS for obtaining position information similar to GPS and GLONASS to assist in the navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area covered by 50°N latitude, 55°E longitude, 5°S latitude and 110°E longitude (approximately up to 1500 km from Indian boundary).

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of IMO during its recent meeting (102nd session) held from 4 to 11 November 2020 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System. This is a significant achievement of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has initiated matter with the International Maritime Organization. Details of the tests carried out on merchant ships with regard to the accuracy of the system have been included in the report prepared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which was submitted to IMO for consideration.

After detailed analysis, the sub-committee on Navigation, Communications and Search and Rescue [NCSR] of IMO (during the 7th session held in January 2020) recommended to the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of IMO for accepting the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to assist in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters.

A circular has been issued by IMO on November 11, 2020, for information of the other Member States of the Organization.

(With Inputs from PIB)

