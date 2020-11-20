Left Menu
PM Modi to attend 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video conferencing. "At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

"At this convocation, about 2600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma,"the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of '45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel' and 'Centre of Excellence on Water Technology'.

The convocation will also witness the Prime Minister inaugurating 'Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation', 'Translational Research Centre' and 'Sports Complex' at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University. (ANI)

