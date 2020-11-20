Bengal announces recruitment of 434 next of kin of those killed by wild animals

The West Bengal government on Friday announced recruitment of 434 people, all next of kin of those killed by wild animals since 2015, a top state forest official said. A proposal by the state's Forest Department for providing employment to the next of kin of the deceased in human-animal conflict since 2015 till October 31 were under active consideration for some time, he said.

A total number of 584 people in 14 districts have been killed by wild animals during the reporting period, the official said. "On scrutiny, prima facie it has been found that 434 cases are recommendable for enrolment as home guards by way of special dispensation in the first phase," Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said, quoting a notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department on Friday.

After careful consideration, the governor gave approval to the enrolment of the candidates as home guards, the notification said. The recruitments were from Jhargram, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura among others.