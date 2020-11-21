Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to address Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's 8th convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 08:35 IST
PM to address Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's 8th convocation today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing. During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a '45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel' and 'Centre of Excellence on Water Technology' at the university, and will inaugurate the 'Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation', 'Translational Research Centre' and 'Sports Complex'.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU," PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday. As per a statement from the Prime Minsiter's Office, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma at this convocation.

The Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) was established as a private university through the State Act enacted on April 4, 2007, and offers programs in the domains of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar will be in starting XI against RB Leipzig: Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Neymar will be in the starting XI in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Neymar had returned to action in Paris Saint-Germains shock 3-2 loss to Monaco on...

70-year-old woman found dead in MP, police suspect murder

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha on Friday. At prima facia, Police suspect its a murder case.We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case h...

West Indies unveils new jersey as countdown to T20 World Cup starts

Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The T20I shirt features an eye-catching, contemporary maroon and yellow geometric pattern on th...

COVID-19: Biden, Harris meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Schumer

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have met House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and discussed their shared priorities to provide immediate help to working fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020