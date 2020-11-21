Left Menu
COVID-19 cases increasing in Indore due to festive gatherings in markets, says Nodal Officer

Indore has been reporting an increase in daily COVID-19 cases due to festive gatherings in markets and change in weather.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:33 IST
Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodel Officier of indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While talking to ANI, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 in Indore, Dr Amit Malakar said, "COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8 per cent in Indore with 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7 per cent with 33,693 recoveries." The district has recorded case positivity rate at 10.5 per cent on Friday.

A total number of 729 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The death ratio has been recorded at 1.96 per cent so far. The city has conducted COVID-19 sample test on a total of 4,684 people out of which 492 people were found positive on Friday. The medical officials are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season.

On what steps district administration should take to curb the spread, Dr Amit Malakar they will take several decisions after meeting the Crisis Management Group. The medical officer also urged people to actively report any symptoms at fever clinics and hospitals. He said that it will reduce the fatality rate.

The medical officer also stated that there is an adequate arrangement of beds and oxygen in the hospital in Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced night curfew in five districts, including Indore and Bhopal, due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The curfew will begin on November 21 at 10 pm. The night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) will continue till further orders. (ANI)

