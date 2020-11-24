Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar asks co-operative societies to help farmers become self-reliant

The 45 new training modules of Sahakar Pragya of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) will impart training to primary cooperative societies in rural areas along with Lakshmanrao Inamdar National Cooperative Research and Development Academy (LINAC), an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:34 IST
Tomar asks co-operative societies to help farmers become self-reliant

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday asked co-operative societies to help farmers become self-reliant. The minister was speaking after unveiling Sahakar Pragya. The 45 new training modules of Sahakar Pragya of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) will impart training to primary cooperative societies in rural areas along with Lakshmanrao Inamdar National Cooperative Research and Development Academy (LINAC), an official statement said. Sahakar Pragya embodies enhancing NCDC's training capacity by 18-folds through an elaborate network of 18 regional training centres by the LINAC set up and fully funded by NCDC, it added

Tomar called upon the co-operative sector to play a role in making the village-poor-farmers 'Aatmanirbhar'. The minister said that the country has a huge network of over 8.50 lakh co-operative societies with about 290 million members and around 94 per cent of the farmers in India are member of at least one co-operative society. He said that cooperatives have a major role in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as they lend strength to farmers by minimising risks in agriculture sector and also act as shield against exploitation by unscrupulous traders. The minister said that there are more than 2.53 lakh gram panchayats in the country, through which the government is working to ensure that every household has access to basic amenities like toilets, electricity, water, cooking gas, etc. The government is focusing on developing facilities like cold storage at village level, so that farmers, especially small and marginal ones, are not forced to sell their produce at low prices, he said. Tomar said the NCDC has emerged as a financial powerhouse giving the client co-operatives a wide range of products and services. So far, NCDC has advanced loans to the tunes of Rs 1.58 lakh crore to cooperative societies of various categories across the country. NCDC has been created for the purpose of planning and promoting programmes for the production, processing, marketing, storage, export and import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, industrial goods, livestock, certain other commodities and services like hospital and healthcare and education etc on cooperative principles. It extends financial assistance to cooperatives at all the three tiers, primary, district and apex/multi-state, the statement said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020