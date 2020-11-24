Central Water Commission issues fresh flood forecast for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a fresh flood warning for the coming 24 hours in areas of Coastal Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. The CWC Official Flood Forecast tweeted: "Flash Flood Guidance Outlook has been issued for next 24 hours and for subsequent 12 hours issued by IMD that is valid till November 25th at 11:30 hours. Various watersheds in Coastal Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are appended."

"Situation is under constant watch and surveillance", CWC added. On November 23, the CWC has asked authorities to maintain a vigil in reservoirs during high-intensity rainfall as catchments are nearly saturated and there could be spillover from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

CWC Chennai said there could be flood-like situation in rivers downstream. "Vigil has to be kept in reservoirs during high-intensity rainfall as catchments are nearly saturated. Further intense rainfall will lead to Chembarambakkam reservoir leading to spill and flood-type situation in rivers downstream," Central Water Commission, Chennai said. (ANI)

