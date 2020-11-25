Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu CM visits Chembarambakkam Lake to review situation ahead of Cyclone Nivar

Ahead of Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Chembarambakkam lake to review the ground situation.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:26 IST
Tamil Nadu CM visits Chembarambakkam Lake to review situation ahead of Cyclone Nivar
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Chembarambakkam lake to review the situation ahead of Cyclone Nivar. . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Chembarambakkam lake to review the ground situation. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra has emphasised the need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitisers are available.

"In relief camps, we need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitisers are available. There's an inventory of 27 items per person, which we keep ready, this also includes dignity kit for women," Atulya Misra told ANI on Wednesday. "North-East monsoon is the time when we have to be always careful. So our Chief Minister and other officials had conducted a meeting and all precautionary measures were already put in place," he added.

The state Chief Secretary further assured that all precautionary actions have been taken against Cyclone Nivar. "We were anyway expecting normal monsoon...so we always take certain precautionary measures. Since this is our crucial time when it rains, there is the possibility of the cyclonic storm. Earlier, we got this information Nivar is going to be set in the Bay of Bengal. Since that day all actions have been taken," Misra added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Command, Indian Army on Wednesday said the Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. "Army ready to assist government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to face Cyclone Nivar, maintaining communication with officials. Twelve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief teams and two engineer task forces ready for deployment," the Southern Command, Indian Army stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 126 ponds breeding banned Magur fish found in Bhiwandi

At least 126 ponds allegedly breeding banned Magur fish clarius gariepus were identified by senior officials during an inspection in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. A team comprising of sub-div...

Poland reports new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths, while new daily coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000.While daily infections have dropped from record highs of over 27,000 in early November, deaths have been s...

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

Malayalam feature Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as Indias official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, the Film Federation of India FFI announced on Thursday. The film, which wa...

Farmers' march: Authorities in Haryana put up barricades on borders with Punjab

Ahead of the farmers protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, authorities in Haryana on Wednesday began setting up road barricades on borders with Punjab and deployed additional police forces to prevent farmers entry into the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020