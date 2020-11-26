Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh gets largest solar project at Leh IAF station

The Union Territory of Ladakh has got the largest solar power project setup under the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative at Leh IAF station to provide sustainable energy alternative to fossil fuel and traditional methods of energy generation.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:50 IST
Ladakh gets largest solar project at Leh IAF station
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Union Territory of Ladakh has got the largest solar power project setup under the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative at Leh IAF station to provide sustainable energy alternative to fossil fuel and traditional methods of energy generation. The project namely 'Provision of Solar Photo Voltaic Powerplant 1.5 MW' has been completed within 12 months well before the completion deadline of March 31, 2021, a defence spokesman said

"The largest solar project at a high altitude in the entire Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been established at IAF Station Leh," he said

The spokesman said the project was conceptualised under Make In India, and executed to provide sustainable energy alternative to fossil fuel and traditional methods. It is the largest installed solar project till date out of the target of 300 MW in three phases for defence sectors and 14 MW for Leh region as set by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The project worth Rs 122 crore was recently inaugurated by Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, Commander-in-chief, Western Air Command, he added.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to nab 19 most wanted LeT terrorists even 12 years after 26/11 attack

Twelve years after the 2611 attack, Pakistan has placed 19 members of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in a list of the Most Wanted Terrorists for their role in the heinous assault, but it has not initiated any serious efforts to nab them and...

RBI's culpability in Lakshmi Vilas Bank's failure needs to be looked into: AIBEA

Bank employees union AIBEA has said that the Reserve Banks culpability in the failure of the 94-year-old Lakshmi Vilas Bank needs to be looked into and that the proposed merger of the lender with DBS Bank India Ltd DBIL will provide a back-...

Soccer-Kobe's Iniesta sets his sights on deep run in Asian Champions League

Andres Iniesta has set his sights on steering Asian Champions League debutants Vissel Kobe to the latter stages of the competition as the Spanish World Cup winner looks to finish a disappointing year on a high for the Japanese club.Iniesta ...

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The ski season is approach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020