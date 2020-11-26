Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat farmers with dignity and engage with them: Deve Gowda tells Centre

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Centre to treat farmers with dignity and engage with them, as he expressed "extreme distress" over police confrontation with them.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:03 IST
Treat farmers with dignity and engage with them: Deve Gowda tells Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@H_D_Devegowda)

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Centre to treat farmers with dignity and engage with them, as he expressed "extreme distress" over police confrontation with them. Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital on Thursday in their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centres farm laws.

"I am extremely distressed seeing the images of confrontation with farmers near Delhi.I request the Union Government to treat farmers with dignity. Please engage with them.Listen to them.Police force cannot solve the problem.#FarmersProtest," Gowda tweeted.

The farmers are demanding repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of agricultural produce. They claim the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020