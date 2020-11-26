Left Menu
Development News Edition

India PM Modi sees $20 bln annual investment in green energy sector

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he expects the energy-hungry country's burgeoning renewable energy sector to require an annual investment of $20 billion a year. The prime minister also said India was set to launch a "National Hydrogen Energy Mission." "We want to make India a global manufacturing hub in the renewable energy sector." ($1 = 73.7796 Indian rupees)

Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:33 IST
India PM Modi sees $20 bln annual investment in green energy sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi [File photo] Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he expects the energy-hungry country's burgeoning renewable energy sector to require an annual investment of $20 billion a year. "Demand for energy in India will keep growing. There are huge renewable energy deployment plans for the next decade," Modi told the third global RE-Invest conference.

India's green energy capacity, which encompasses solar, wind, bio-power, and small and large hydropower, is currently at 136 GW. That is expected to increase to 220 GW by 2022, Modi said. "These are likely to generate business prospects of the order of $20 billion a year," he said, adding that the country's green energy sector has attracted investments of $64 billion over the last six years.

While India has increasingly adopted renewable energy, it is also home to some of the world's most polluted cities due to its longtime heavy reliance on coal and other fossil fuels. The capital New Delhi has the world's dirtiest air, with millions choking every winter due to a hazy smog arising from burning of farm stubble, coal-fired plants and car emissions.

Modi said the South Asian nation was among the few countries on track to meet a goal of the 2015 Paris agreement of capping the rise in average temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius before the end of the century. He did not elaborate. The virtual conference was also attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and senior government officials from Britain and Denmark.

Solar tariffs in India fell to a record low of 2 Indian rupees ($0.0271) per kilowatt hour this week, with firms based out of Singapore and Saudi Arabia winning bids to generate power. Modi also said he expects demand for domestically made solar cells and modules to increase to 36 GW in three years.

India currently imports over 85% of its solar cell and module requirements from China, and its local manufacturing potential is negligible compared to its requirements. The prime minister also said India was set to launch a "National Hydrogen Energy Mission."

"We want to make India a global manufacturing hub in the renewable energy sector." ($1 = 73.7796 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programs, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Educati...

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian trials are progressing smoothly with strict adherence to all protocols. The co...

Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.During the online Rick a...

Cricket-Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paines men. Rohit was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020