Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pained by his demise', PM Modi condoles TCS founder FC Kohli's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, and said the he will be remembered his enormous contribution to the information technology industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:07 IST
'Pained by his demise', PM Modi condoles TCS founder FC Kohli's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, and said the he will be remembered his enormous contribution to the information technology industry. "Shri FC Kohli Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of IT. He was at the forefront of institutionalising a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers," the prime minister tweeted.

Kohli was the first CEO of TCS and pioneered the country's 'Technology Revolution' which helped India build its USD 100 billion IT industry. In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian software industry. Born on March 19, 1924, in Peshwar, he did his BA and B.SC from the Government College for Men in Lahore under Punjab University. Later he went to Queen's University in Canada and completed B.Sc (Hons) in Electrical Engineering in 1948. He also did his MS in Mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950.

Kohli returned to India in 1951 and joined Tata Electric Companies and rose to become its Director in 1970. During this tenure, he was responsible for the use of digital computers for power system design and control. In September 1969, Kohli became the general manager of TCS. In 1994, he became deputy chairman of the company and the rest is history. In 1991 he actively worked to bring IBM to India as part of Tata-IBM.

He retired in 1999 at the age of 75. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020