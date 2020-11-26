Prakash Javadekar unveils e-compendium of articles on Constitution Day

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar unveiled an e-compendium of articles on the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties here today.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said "the compendium released today is an important piece of document and I would like to congratulate the Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for this initiative. He added that the compilation by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has articles penned by eminent personalities and will act as a single point reference book for related content.

The Minister recalled the message by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that the Constitution was the biggest religious text of the country. He added that the idea of the celebration of Constitution Day was envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Shri Javadekar underlined the importance of the Constitution saying this unparalleled document has enshrined rights of all people alike and brought into existence system for equal justice to all sections of society.

