Maha: Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Beed district

A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his uncle in Kinhi village, the official said.

The leopard attacked the boy and dragged him away, following which an alarm was raised and he was found dead some distance away, he said. When contacted, village sarpanch Rahul Kakade said the presence of the predator has scared villagers in the area and while teams from the forest department are trying to trap the animal, they don't have enough equipment.

A farmer was similarly attacked by a leopard in Surdi village of the taluka two days ago.