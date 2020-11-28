Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian govt invites protesting farmers for talks on Thursday

India's government on Saturday invited leaders of protesting farmers' unions for talks next week to address concerns about new laws which seek to deregulate the country's large agriculture sector. Farmers arrived in trucks, buses and tractors on Saturday at Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana state and blocked the main northern highway into the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:07 IST
Indian govt invites protesting farmers for talks on Thursday
Farmers arrived in trucks, buses and tractors on Saturday at Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana state and blocked the main northern highway into the capital. Image Credit: ANI

India's government on Saturday invited leaders of protesting farmers' unions for talks next week to address concerns about new laws which seek to deregulate the country's large agriculture sector.

Farmers arrived in trucks, buses and tractors on Saturday at Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana state and blocked the main northern highway into the capital. They chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and waved the red, yellow and green flags of farmer's unions. The government has deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary forces in response.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers that the government of India is ready to hold talks regarding your problems. Representatives of farmers have been invited on Dec. 3 for a discussion," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement on Saturday. The offer came a day after clashes ended with an agreement that the farmers could demonstrate in the capital, amid protests over laws that farmers fear could rob them of minimum guaranteed prices for their produce.

Shah appealed to the farmers, who appeared ready for a long sit-in, to hold their protest at an allocated site in north Delhi, where toilet facilities, drinking water and ambulances have been arranged. He said farmers' unions wanted to hold discussions before Dec. 3. "I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day".

On Friday, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters before letting them march into the capital. Both security forces and farmers have installed barricades to prevent a repeat of Friday's clashes.

Harbhajan Singh, 75, from Amritsar in the major northern farming state of Punjab, said he and others were carrying provisions and were prepared to camp out. "We have been harassed by the government. We want a special parliament session for withdrawal of the new farm laws," Singh said, adding he hopes farmers from other states will join the protests to pressure the government.

Opposition Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government. "Our slogan was, 'Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer,' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the soldier stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous," Gandhi tweeted in reaction to a photo of a policeman attempting to hit a farmer with a baton.

Modi's laws, enacted in September, let farmers sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers like Walmart Inc, not just at government-regulated wholesale markets where growers are assured of a minimum procurement price. But many small growers worry they will be left vulnerable to big business and could eventually lose the price supports for key staples such as wheat and rice.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. Called on the Honble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm in...

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020