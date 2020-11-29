Left Menu
New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time: PM

Amid ongoing protests by a section of farmers against new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that these agriculture reforms have not only freed peasants from various shackles but have also bestowed on them new rights and opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:21 IST
Amid ongoing protests by a section of farmers against new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that these agriculture reforms have not only freed peasants from various shackles but have also bestowed on them new rights and opportunities. Addressing his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said the recent agriculture reforms have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short span of time as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used the provisions of the new laws to get the money promised to him by a trader. "Since ages, these demands of farmers which at one point of time or the other all political parties had promised to them, have now been fulfilled. After deep deliberations, Parliament recently passed farm reform laws," he said. "These reforms have not only freed the farmers from various shackles, but have also given them new rights and opportunities. In such a short span of time, these rights have started reducing the problems of farmers," he said.

His remarks come at a time when thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have dug in their heels at Delhi's border points and hundreds have gathered at the city's Burari ground, united in their determination to hold protests against the new farm laws. In his radio broadcast, Modi touched upon various other topics ranging from the idol of goddess Annapurna, stolen in 1913 from Varanasi, being brought back to India from Canada, to emphasising that educational institutions should harness the strengths and talents of their alumni.

Remembering Guru Nanak Dev, whose birth anniversary is on Monday, Modi lauded his noble ideals and added that he considered himself to be fortunate for his involvement in various works related to Sikh gurus and gurudwaras. He also hailed the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November last year as historic. In his remarks, Modi also talked about a gurudwara in Kutch, which is considered very sacred and special. In the broadcast, he remembered the work of Dr Salim Ali, an Indian ornithologist and naturalist. "There are many clubs and societies that are passionate about bird watching. I hope you all discover more about them," Modi said.

The culture of India is gaining popularity all over the world, he noted. "One such effort is by Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta as well as the Gita among people there. He uses technology effectively to popularise our culture and ethos," Modi said.

The prime minister also lauded Gaurav Sharma, the MP for Hamilton West, New Zealand, for taking his oath of office in Sanskrit..

