Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Farmers dump guavas in garbage vehicle as prices crash

Due to the falling prices, disappointed farmers are leaving behind the fruits in the market after finding that they are not getting enough returns. The farmers know that transporting the fruits back was not beneficial due to the costs involved, they added.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 16:47 IST
MP: Farmers dump guavas in garbage vehicle as prices crash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A video showing a group of farmers dumping freshly-harvested guavas into a civic garbage collection vehicle here has gone viral on social media, with the experts saying that a bumper crop of the fruit this year has resulted in its prices falling. The wholesale prices of this vitamin C-rich fruit at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market in Indore currently ranges between Rs 4 and Rs 10 per kilo, sources in the market said on Sunday.

Farm sector experts said the prices of guava have nosedived due to its abundant crop, which is ultimately causing losses to the cultivators. Due to the falling prices, disappointed farmers are leaving behind the fruits in the market after finding that they are not getting enough returns.

The farmers know that transporting the fruits back was not beneficial due to the costs involved, they added. Talking to PTI, Rajesh Patel, who grows this fruit in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, said, "The bumper guava harvest in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states has sent its prices crashing." The wholesale market of guava in Delhi, which supplies this fruit to the northern part of the country, has been hit hard due to the coronavirus situation there, he said.

Country guavas perish in three-four day after being plucked, he added.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. Its with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020