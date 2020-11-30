Left Menu
Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers' protest

Tikri and Singhu borders have been closed for any traffic movement as the farmers continue their protest against the Centre's farm laws, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:52 IST
Security tightened on Delhi borders. Image Credit: ANI

Tikri and Singhu borders have been closed for any traffic movement as the farmers continue their protest against the Centre's farm laws, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. "Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are following--Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The traffic police has also urged people to take an alternate route as the Singhu border is still closed from both sides. "Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu borders," Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests, sources said. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

