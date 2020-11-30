PM Modi greets people on occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:07 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Parkash Purab
- Narendra Modi