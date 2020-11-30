Kejriwal urges Delhiites to extend all possible help to protesting farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital and urged the Centre to hold talks with them at the earliest. Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can. Thousands of farmers continued to protest against the new agri laws for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital, even as the Delhi Police enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh as the number of protesting farmers swelled there. Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab in a video message. "On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the government to hold talks with the farmers at the earliest. "I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving cold weather and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways whether it is food, medical aid, water etc," Kejriwal said.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.