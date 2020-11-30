Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal urges Delhiites to extend all possible help to protesting farmers

Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:43 IST
Kejriwal urges Delhiites to extend all possible help to protesting farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital and urged the Centre to hold talks with them at the earliest. Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can. Thousands of farmers continued to protest against the new agri laws for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital, even as the Delhi Police enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh as the number of protesting farmers swelled there. Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab in a video message. "On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the government to hold talks with the farmers at the earliest. "I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving cold weather and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways whether it is food, medical aid, water etc," Kejriwal said.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Italy approved new measures to support businesses hit by the second wave of the pandemic and Canada will unveil new spending plans on Monday, while German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that relief aid for companies cannot be extended...

Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning

Russia came under renewed pressure Monday to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway amid measures aimed at reining in the spread of coron...

Young Kashmiri artist inspires all who dream of acting in Bollywood films, web series

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir India, November 30 A young Kashmiri film artist from Srinagar is inspiring youth in the valley to pursue their dream careers after creating a space for himself in Bollywood. He has acted alongside Salman Khan in B...

Gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry

A total of&#160;45,333 new COVID-19 recoveries has been registered across the country in a span of 24 hours as against 38,772 new infections reported during the same period, leading to a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020