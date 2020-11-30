One time power bill settlement scheme launched in Goa

One time power bill settlement scheme launched in GoaPTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:52 IST
A one-time settlement scheme forpower consumers was launched in Goa on Monday by ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Electricity MinisterNilesh Cabral
Sawant called it one of the biggest steps in the statein the last 60 years and said a similar scheme would belaunched by the public works department (PWD) for water bills
Cabral said delayed payment fee would be dropped,fully or partially, under this power settlement scheme, forwhich applications can be made all through December.