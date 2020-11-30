One time power bill settlement scheme launched in Goa

A one-time settlement scheme forpower consumers was launched in Goa on Monday by ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Electricity MinisterNilesh Cabral

Sawant called it one of the biggest steps in the statein the last 60 years and said a similar scheme would belaunched by the public works department (PWD) for water bills

Cabral said delayed payment fee would be dropped,fully or partially, under this power settlement scheme, forwhich applications can be made all through December.