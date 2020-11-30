Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel-Lebanon sea border talks postponed

"HURDLES AND BUST-UPS" Steinitz said last week there had been no breakthrough after four rounds of talks and that Lebanon had "so far presented positions which add up to a provocation".

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:09 IST
Israel-Lebanon sea border talks postponed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, and U.S. mediators will now contact the two old foes separately, Israeli and Lebanese officials said on Monday. The negotiations were launched in October, with delegations convening at a U.N. base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said it had been agreed with the Americans that talks would be postponed for a few weeks. "In the interim, they will do some shuttling in order to better prepare the next round of talks," he told Israel's Army Radio.

The talks are the culmination of three years of diplomacy by Washington. Disagreement over the sea border has discouraged oil and gas exploration near the disputed line.

The sides presented contrasting maps for proposed borders in October, sources said at the time. "HURDLES AND BUST-UPS"

Steinitz said last week there had been no breakthrough after four rounds of talks and that Lebanon had "so far presented positions which add up to a provocation". He said he expected "many more hurdles and bust-ups" but hoped a breakthrough could be reached in a few months. A Lebanese security source said the reason for the delay was Israel's rejection of Lebanese proposals.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said this month the demarcation line should start from the land point of Ras Naqoura, as defined under a 1923 agreement, and extend seaward in a trajectory that a security source said extends the disputed area to some 2,300 sq km (890 sq miles) from around 860 sq km. Steinitz said Lebanon had now changed its position seven times and was contradicting its own assertions.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006, has said the talks are not a sign of peace-making with Israel. Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields but Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

Agreement to hold the talks was announced weeks after the United States stepped up pressure on Hezbollah's allies in Lebanon, imposing sanctions on a senior politician from its main Shi'ite ally, the Amal party.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Venezuela-related sanctions targeting Chinese firm

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import Export Corporation CEIEC, accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Depa...

Canary Islands see tourism improving in 2021, but still far below pre-pandemic levels

Authorities on Spains Canary Islands expect a partial recovery of the archipelagos tourism industry in 2021 as vaccines and testing allow for travel restrictions to be lifted, but the business will still be far below pre-pandemic levels. Th...

French government drops plan to curb filming of police officers

French President Emmanuel Macrons ruling party on Monday dropped plans to curb the freedom to share images identifying police officers, after more than 100,000 people took part in weekend rallies for free speech and against police violence....

Biden picks diverse team of top economic advisers

President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary nominee on Monday, and named three women to other top economic posts, setting the stage for a more diverse White House. While Bidens transit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020