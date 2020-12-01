Left Menu
Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm, fishing operations suspended

A depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that moved westwards in the last six hours is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:17 IST
A Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. (Photo: IMD). Image Credit: ANI

A depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that moved westwards in the last six hours is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday morning. "The depression is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next six hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours," the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

It also directed a complete suspension of fishing operations from November 30 to December 4 in the region. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal during December 1, the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 to 4, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 4," the weather agency said

As per the IMD, the depression is likely to move from west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast during the evening/night of December 2 and is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Tamil Nadu's Comorin area on the morning of December 3 and move westward towards the south coast of the state. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 1 and 4, and over south Kerala on December 2 and 4.

Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha in South Kerala are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls on December 2 and 3. Moreover, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala will also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 2 and 3.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2 and 3, and over Lakshadweep from December 3 and 4, the statement added. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

