Luxury cruise based on Ramayan to be launched in Saryu River soon

A luxury cruise based on the epic Ramayan will soon be launched on the Saryu River in Ayodhya, according to a press release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Tuesday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A luxury cruise based on the epic Ramayan will soon be launched on the Saryu River in Ayodhya, according to a press release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Tuesday. According to the official press release, "'The Ramayan Cruise Tour will be launched soon. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways today chaired a review meeting for the implementation of cruise service. It will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the Saryu river (Ghagra/National Waterways-40) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It aims to give a mesmerising experience to devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river Saryu."

Two weeks ago, on November 13, CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Deepotsav and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The CM, along with Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the virtual Deepotsav web portal that enabled devotees to attend the event virtually. The official release added, "The cruise will be equipped with all luxury comfort and facilities along with all essential safety and security features at par with the global standard. The interiors of the cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas. The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of the Ghats. The cruise will be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists. The cruise contains bio-toilets and hybrid engines system for the 'zero effect' on the environment."

The release said, "Tourists will be taken on the 'Ramcharitmanas Tour', of 1-1.5 hour duration, featuring an exclusively made video film of 45-60 minutes duration, based on Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, covering the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek. The entire tour will cover approximately 15-16 Km distance. There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by different episodes of Ramayan. The tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti, in which every member will be able to actively participate." "Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the great Indian epic Ramayan. It is also the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites (Mokshdayini Sapt Puris) for the Hindus. About two crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year as per the data of UP tourism department, for the year 2019. After completion of the Ram Mandir, it is to be believed that the inflow of the tourists will be increased.", the release added.

The Ministry aims to not only attract a large number of tourists but will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also provide all necessary infrastructural support for the smooth operation of the cruise service.

