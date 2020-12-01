Left Menu
Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

ANI | Kochi (Kerala)/Chennai (Tamil Nadu | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:43 IST
Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Storm 'Burevi' is most likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.

"The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal into Cyclone storm Burevi at 17:30 hours and lay centred about 400 kilometres of east-southeast Trincomalee. It will cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 during evening/night and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, India Meteorological Department (IMD), tweeted. "The cyclonic storm will cross Sri Lanka coast in evening or night of December 2. It is most likely to move westwards and emerge in Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari areas as a cyclonic storm in the morning of December 3," said K Santosh, Director of Kerala's Meteorological Centre.

Kerala can expect strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall from December 2, K Santosh said. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast, and suspended fishing operation from December 1- 4 over nearby coastal areas, IMD said. (ANI)

