Traffic on Delhi border areas affected as farmers' protest enters eighth day

In the wake of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders remained closed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:28 IST
Farmers protest near Gautam Budh Dwar on Delhi-Noida Link Road on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders remained closed. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers.

The police advised the commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, National Highway-44 and Singhu, Auchandi, and Lampur borders, as the traffic is "very heavy". "Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi, and other small borders also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road," the police tweeted on Thursday morning.

As the Chilla border on Noida Link Road is closed for traffic due to the farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar, police have advised the commuters to avoid it for going to Noida and use NH-24 and Delhi Noida Direct Flyway instead. On Haryana side, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri (on NH-8), Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera borders are open.

Gurugram police have diverted traffic near Kapadivas border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Khedki Daula Toll Plaza, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Shankar Chowk. A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The Centre is scheduled to hold talks with representatives of farmer unions today. Earlier on Tuesday, the farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

The leaders of 32 farmer unions met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Tomar and Goyal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here to discuss the issues.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

