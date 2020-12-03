Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to lay foundation stones of 2 projects in Gujarat on Dec 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on December 15 to lay the foundation stones of two projects in Kutch district- a mega renewable energy park and a desalination plant, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:19 IST
PM to lay foundation stones of 2 projects in Gujarat on Dec 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on December 15 to lay the foundation stones of two projects in Kutch district- a mega renewable energy park and a desalination plant, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday. Talking to reporters here during a function, Rupani said that the hybrid renewable energy park, having both solar panels as well as windmills, will be the "world's biggest" with power generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts.

"This project is coming up in the desert of Kutch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kutch on December 15 to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of this park," he said.

"On the same day, the PM will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch. This plant will provide fresh water for farming, for industries and for drinking purpose," Rupani added. Modi last visited Gujarat on November 28, when he spent around an hour at drug maker Zydus Cadila's Biotech Park to assess the preparations of its COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt staff asked to declare they wouldn't consume tobacco

The Jharkhand government has asked its staff to file affidavits, stating that they would not consume tobacco, while declaring its offices as tobacco-free zones, officials said on Thursday. In a recent meeting of the State Tobacco Control Co...

People News Roundup: UK's Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemic; "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemicBritains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of their usual choice o...

Sarvatra Technologies onboards 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform

Payments and banking solutions provider Sarvatra Technologies on Thursday said it has onboarded 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform that will make them interoperable with large banks across India. By bringing the co-operative ba...

Iran ready to show goodwill if US, Europe abide by nuclear deal -Zarif

Iran will fully comply with a 2015 deal aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons if both the United States and Europe honour their original commitments, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020