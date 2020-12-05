Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate construction work of Agra metro project on Dec 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Rail Project (AMRP) on December 7 at 11.30 am through video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:14 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate construction work of Agra metro project on Dec 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Rail Project (AMRP) on December 7 at 11.30 am through video conference. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

A PMO release said that Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. Apart from benefiting 26 lakh residents of the city, the project will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year.

It will provide environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in 5 years. The Prime Minister had, on March 8 last year, inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia. (ANI)

