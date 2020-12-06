Left Menu
Gujarat Congress holds dharna against Centre's new farm laws

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said the laws and protests against it nationwide had exposed the Narendra Modi governments anti-farmer policies and intention to hand over the agriculture sector to a handful of corporates.The BJP is creating company raj in the country to benefit its corporate friends.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:33 IST
The Gujarat Congress on Sunday organised a protest at Satyagrah Chhavni here against the Centre's three recent farm laws. Congress leaders, who were part of the gathering that was capped at 50 people at a time as per the permission granted by authorities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, demanded that the Centre scrap these newly-introduced laws as they did not benefit farmers.

The Congress' Gujarat in charge Rajeev Satav and state unit leaders like Amit Chavda, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Paresh Dhanani and Hardik Patel were part of the dharna that was observed between 10am and 5pm. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said the laws and protests against it nationwide had exposed the Narendra Modi government's anti-farmer policies and intention to hand over the agriculture sector to a handful of corporates.

"The BJP is creating company raj in the country to benefit its corporate friends. This will finish off farmers. All segments of society are supporting the protests as these laws intend to snatch farmers' rights," he said.

He said the Union government "was firing tear gas (on protesters)" instead of finding a just solution. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said his party would support the 'Bharat bandh' call given by protesters on December 8, and farm representatives from here will go to Delhi to lend support.

Protests are being held at several places against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020..

