Andhra CM visits Eluru govt hospital, meets sick patients

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy. The Chief Minister met the patients and assured them of all help.

ANI | West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Eluru Government Hospital in West Godavari district on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy. The Chief Minister met the patients and assured them of all help. This comes after hundreds of people were hospitalised with complaints of multiple symptoms since Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town. The cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained.

A report released by the district collector said that as many as 340 people fell sick out of which 157 are still undergoing treatment. As per the report, one person has died while 168 have been discharged. 56 doctors including specialists are providing treatment to the patients. Besides, a household health survey has been conducted in 57,863 houses to shed light on the matter. According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister held a review meeting with district authorities at Zila Parishat conference hall.

The Chief Minister enquired about the medical aid and other measures taken regarding the en mass sicknesses. "The officials said that they have conducted tests for drinking water from various parts of the town, all reports are normal. Tests for the presence of heavy metals in water, they are also at the normal level. Tests for viruses are also conducted, they are also in normal condition," the release said.

According to the CMO, the officials said that cases are identified not only in Eluru urban area but also traced in Eluru rural and nearby Denduluru areas also. People of all age groups are there in the patients. Those who drink boiled water and mineral water also fell sick, CMO said. Furthermore, the Chief Minister ordered for providing good food and quality medicines at the hospital. (ANI)

