Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take a decision soon to address farmers' issues: Gopal Rai to Centre

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the central government to take a decision soon to address the issues of farmers. If the income of farmers has to be increased, then as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee, MSP will have to be implemented, Rai told reportersAs the farmers are demanding, the central government must deliberate on their demands and take a decision soon to address the issue of farmers, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:44 IST
Take a decision soon to address farmers' issues: Gopal Rai to Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the central government to take a decision soon to address the issues of farmers. Rai, who also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented. "The farmers are shivering in cold since the last 11 days. If the income of farmers has to be increased, then as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee, MSP will have to be implemented," Rai told reporters

"As the farmers are demanding, the central government must deliberate on their demands and take a decision soon to address the issue of farmers," he added. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The skys the limit for George Russell after the British youngsters stellar performance as Lewis Hamiltons stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.The 22-year-old seized his opportunity to sh...

Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centres conspiracy to reduce the co...

Xiaomi ramps up smart TV production in India, to launch QLED TV later this month

Chinese tech major Xiaomion Monday said it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances as it ramps up production of its smart TVs in the country. The move comes ahead of Xiaomis foray into the premium QLED TV segment in India.Xiao...

Gold falls Rs 104; silver declines Rs 736

Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020