Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious leaders to be present at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building

Various religious leaders will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament building scheduled to be held on December 10, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:24 IST
Religious leaders to be present at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building
A model of the new Parliament building to be built be on an area of 64,500 sqm at a cost of Rs 971 crores.. Image Credit: ANI

Various religious leaders will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building scheduled to be held on December 10, sources said on Monday.

They said that "dharma gurus" of different religions will grace the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone and perform 'bhumi poojan' for the construction of the new Parliament building. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls US 'third world country' in latest attack on election results

President Donald Trump has likened the US to a third world country as he blasted the rigged election, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls. The election was a disgrace to our country,...

Biden picks retired Army general Lloyd Austin to run Pentagon

US President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army general Lloyd Austin to run the Pentagon as Secretary of Defence, according to media reports. If confirmed by the Senate, the 67-year-old career military officer would be the first Afri...

ISL 7: Refereeing 'thankless task', but it needs to get better, says Coyle

After registering a 2-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL, Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle said that refereeing needs to get better in the tournament as his side has been on the wrong end of the decisions in almost a...

Uttarakhand: Five poachers held, animal parts recovered

The forest department has caught five alleged wildlife poachers near Lata Khark of Nanda Devi National Park.While searching them, four teeth of a rare species of musk deer, head of a deer and animal hide were recovered. Also, 60 traps were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020