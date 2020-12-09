PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi long and healthy life on her birthday
Extending birthday greetings to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a long and healthy life.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:01 IST
Extending birthday greetings to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
This year, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the recently enacted farm laws and the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to top sources in the party, the Congress general secretary (organisation) has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC presidents of the states that amid the ongoing farmer's agitation, Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, in a letter, has asked all the state heads of the Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Sonia Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- God
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers of various states over COVID-19 situation today
Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support from Centre to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
PM Modi's COVID-19 review meeting with chief ministers underway
PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar
Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining