DRDO successfully demonstrates quantum communication between two labs

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated communication between its two labs using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:44 IST
Reperesentative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated communication between its two labs using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) were the two labs that participated in this demonstration.

"Secure communications are vital for defence and strategic agencies world over and distribution of encryption keys from time to time is an important requirement in this context... Quantum based communication offers a robust solution to sharing the keys securely," said an official statement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for successful demonstration of QKD-based communication between its two labs in Hyderabad, said the statement.

The technology is developed by CAIR, Bengaluru and DYSL-QT, Mumbai. The work being done at DRDO will be used to enable start-ups and SMEs in the domain of quantum information technologies. (ANI)

