Drug dealer Azam Jumman Sheikh arrested by NCB, to be produced in court for remand

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Azam Jumman Sheikh, a drug dealer who will be produced in the Esplanade court for remand on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Azam Jumman Sheikh, a drug dealer who will be produced in the Esplanade court for remand on Thursday. Jumman was detained after multiple raids were conducted at various locations in Mumbai, including his residence and a huge quantity of drugs was recovered from his place.

The NCB official had yesterday said that the raid was carried out at the house of Azam Sheikh Jumman, in Milat Nagar of Lokhandwala in Mumbai and approximately five kilograms of Malana cream, ecstasy tablets, opium and Rs 14 lakhs in cash were seized. "Five kilograms Malana cream valued around Rs 2.5 crores, ecstasy tablets, a certain amount of opium and Rs 14 lakhs cash seized in raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala. NCB has detained Azam Sheikh Jumman from Millat Nagar premises after raids. He is being brought to the NCB office for further questioning," said the official. (ANI)

