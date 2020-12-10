Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious leaders perform 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building

Various religious leaders performed the 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) on Thursday at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:11 IST
Religious leaders perform 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building
Various religious leaders at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building performed 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various religious leaders performed the 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) on Thursday at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. The religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building in Parliament House Complex today. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders were also present at the event which took place with certain rituals.

Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the project. Among other leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the ceremony.

PM Modi also unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. At 2:15 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the gathering on this occasion.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022. "The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," the release said.

The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture, it said. As per the PMO, the design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

It said the construction process will use resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA: Butler looking forward to new season with Miami Heat

It was a fairytale 2019-20 season for Miami Heat, but superstar Jimmy Butler is not sitting back reflecting in what it couldve been. We play this game to win. We didnt do that, and thats all that matters. I think we all have things that we ...

Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg 1,300 lbs of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros 85 million, the customs department said on Thursday. The cocaine was being shipped from Ecuador and Co...

China stocks end flat as lending data offsets index exclusion decision

Chinese shares closed flat on Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by SP Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products. The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged ...

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom: PM Modi.

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020