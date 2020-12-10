Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who's behind farmers' protest? Tomar, Goyal ask media to investigate

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the media has to explore and find out if there are any forces driving the ongoing farmers protest at various borders of the national capitalBoth the ministers asserted that the Centre has already sent a draft proposal to amend some of the provisions of the two farm laws to farmers unions leaders who now have to decide and give a date for the next round of negotiations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:50 IST
Who's behind farmers' protest? Tomar, Goyal ask media to investigate
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the media has to explore and find out if there are any forces driving the ongoing farmers protest at various borders of the national capital

Both the ministers asserted that the Centre has already sent a draft proposal to amend some of the provisions of the two farm laws to farmers unions leaders who now have to decide and give a date for the next round of negotiations. Meanwhile, farmer unions have rejected the proposal and stuck to their demand of repealing the laws. In fact, they have announced that they will intensify their protest in the coming days and block all highways leading to Delhi. When asked if some force was behind the protest, Tomar said: ''Media's eyes are sharp and we will leave to it to find out.'' ''The press has to explore and use your investigation skills to find out,'' said Goyal while addressing media on the draft proposal sent to the protesting farmers unions. ''We believe that the farmers had certain issues. We respect farmers came and discussed with us. We tried to address the issues that came up during the course of discussion. If there are other issues which are to be discussed or need clarification on the current proposal, we are ready for that. Whether there is any other reason holding them back, we will leave that to your wise counsel,'' he added. Both Tomar and Goyal -- are who holding negotiations with farmers leaders to end the deadlock -- asserted that the government's doors are always open for talks.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.The EU is the bigges...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from total lawlessness as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference here, sa...

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020