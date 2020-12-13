Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers sit in protest on a side of Delhi-Jaipur nation highway as Haryana cops put up barricades

A farmer from Rajasthan who was among those who wanted to march to Delhi against the Centres new farm laws said they will force the government to rollback the anti-peasant legislations. Earlier, the farmers had threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:35 IST
Farmers sit in protest on a side of Delhi-Jaipur nation highway as Haryana cops put up barricades
Representative Image

Farmers from Rajasthan and some other places gathered in large numbers on the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Rewari for their march towards Delhi and sat in protest on side of the Delhi-Jaipur national highway as the Haryana police put up barricades to stop their onward march. Rewari's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal told reporters at the site that district authorities had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC banning assembly of five or more people.

''We have set up barricades and we will try to stop them here,'' he said, adding, besides adequate force of the Haryana police, three companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order. The farmers were sitting in protest at Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari along Rajasthan-Haryana border (NH-48). Gurgaon is over 70 km from the site while Delhi is nearly 80 km away.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who was at the site, said since the barricades have been put, the farmers had no option but to stage a sit-in. A farmer from Rajasthan who was among those who wanted to march to Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws said they will ''force the government to rollback the anti-peasant legislations.'' Earlier, the farmers had threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a fortnight demanding repeal of the new farm laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP dumps BPF, partners with UPPL,GSP to form Bodoland

Territorial CouncilPM,Shah congratulate With detail, combining related stories Guwahati, Dec 13 PTI The BJP on Sunday decided to dump its alliance partner Bodo Peoples Front BPF to join hands with the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL and t...

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Sheff Utd loses again in Premier League, 3-0 at Southampton

Sheffield United slumped to its 11th loss in 12 games as Southampton eased to a 3-0 win to climb into the top four of the Premier League on Sunday. Che Adams poked in the opening goal in the 34th minute at St. Marys Stadium, before further ...

Loss due to floods in Karnataka estimated at Rs 15,410 cr: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the state has estimated the loss due to recent floods at Rs 15,410 crore, as he requested the Centre for assistance to take up relief work and repair of damaged infrastructure. He made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020