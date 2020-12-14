Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demands for renaming certain areas justified, says MP minister

Amid demands by some leaders of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh to change names of certain places, state Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday said such demands are absolutely valid if they are backed by facts and evidences.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:02 IST
Demands for renaming certain areas justified, says MP minister
Representative image

Amid demands by some leaders of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh to change names of certain places, state Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday said such demands are absolutely valid if they are backed by ''facts and evidences''. Some leaders of the BJP from Bhopal and Indore have demanded that the existing names of some areas be changed.

''This is a period of renaissance. If the names of some places in the state are changed on the basis of facts and evidence, and in accordance with the Constitution, then these changes must surely take place. Nobody should have any objection,'' the minister told reporters here. She further said, ''the 'Azad Bharat' (Independent India) should look like Azad Bharat''.

MP Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma recently demanded that the name of Idgah Hills in Bhopal be changed to ''Guru Nanak Tekri''. Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani had said that local people wanted the area adjacent to the famous Ganesh temple in Khajrana locality be renamed, either as Ganesh Nagar, Ganesh Dham or Ganesh Colony.

''Now we have to decide together whether we trust the history of 1,400 years or the history of 14,000 years?'' Thakur said. ''There is no fabrication....if demand for changes of names of places are coming from Bhopal and other cities..

These demands have been made on the basis of facts and evidence,'' the minister said. Thakur further said the people who believe in democracy have been asking the state government to gather facts to ascertain validity of their demands for renaming the places.

''...A certain class of society, however, doesn't worry about this (renaming a locality). They just plant a board mentioning the change of the name of their area,'' she said. Queried about the ongoing stir of farmers on the borders of Delhi for a repeal of three farm laws, Thakur said, ''I think those high-ranking middlemen who were earning huge money before these laws (were enacted), are stoking farmers agitation as part of a conspiracy. But conspiracies based on lies cannot last long''.

She said ''tukde-tukde gang and Leftists try to take undue advantage of such situations everywhere. This gang has also joined this movement (of farmers)''..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarnaik submits privilege notice against Kangana for 'tweet'

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said he has submitted a breach of privilege notice against actor Kangana Ranaut after she allegedly tweeted that a Pakistani credit card has been recovered from him during searches by the Enforcement D...

Maharashtra: Mathadi workers resort to strike

Thousands of Mathadi workers head-loaders in Maharashtra stayed away from work on Monday in protest against the state governments indifferent attitude towards their demands, a labour leader said. Former MLA and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil...

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away at 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73. The Frenchman was in charge of the Reds for six seasons, leading the team to a historic and unforgettable treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000-01 and pa...

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020