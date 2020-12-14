Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:07 IST
Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said. Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by the tusker at around 1:30 am when he was asleep in his hut in Ghutra Para village under Katghora forest division, he said.

''At least two pachyderms entered the village and one of them destroyed Gond's hut and then trampled him to death. The kin of the victim was given immediate aid of Rs 25,000, and remaining 5.75 lakh will be given after more formalities,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, some villagers created uproar over the continuous elephant attacks in the area, which falls in Pasaan forest range where a herd of 45 jumbos has been roaming. The protesters were pacified by officials and told that a team from West Bengal was being deployed to chase away the jumbos, he added.

In the past one week, while three people have died in elephant attacks in Pasaan area, one person lost his life in Lemru, he added. The state has also reported 15 elephants deaths due to various reasons, including electrocution, between June and October this year, with most of the deaths taking place in northern Chhattisgarh.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian forces fought PLA with utmost bravery; forced them to go back: Rajnath on Ladakh standoff, "capable to take any challenge"

As the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh persisted, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday Indias armed forces had stood up to the unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual ControlLAC and fought the PLA with utmost ...

IPO fundraising more than doubles to Rs 45,000 cr in 2020: KIB

Strong markets led to a 2.25 times jump in the initial public offerings in 2020 to Rs 45,000 crore, and a strong pipeline of issuances may help the figure to exceed Rs 50,000 crore next year, a leading merchant bank said on Monday. The comp...

BJP releases 'TMC Fail card', claims Mamata govt a story of all-round failure

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of ...

London to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - report

London will be placed in the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the Daily Mirror reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020