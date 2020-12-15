Odisha Cabinet approves Shri Lingaraj Temple ordinance

The Odisha Cabinet on Monday has approved Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance in line with Shri Jagannath Temple Act. The 11th-century shrine is presently governed by the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act. The temple administration will be further empowered and strengthened by this new Lingaraj Temple Act to more effectively execute the elaborate rituals and seva-puja as well as administration or management of the affairs of the temple.

As per the new act, a Managing Committee of 15 members along with an administrator will be formed to manage the day to day affairs, while necessary provision will be made for budget, audit and inspection. The legislation will also help in protection management of temple properties and eviction of unauthorised occupants. The government has recently proposed to undertake several development works for the all-around development of Lingaraj Temple which is required to be done on a priority basis, since Odisha Legislative Assembly is not in session the new law is proposed to be enacted through this ordinance.

The Odisha Cabinet also approved the Construction of a 100 seated new Government Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Jajpur and 650 bedded Medical College Hospital at Puri. The total cost of the project is about Rs 651 crores which would be completed in 3 years. (ANI)

Also Read: Biden expected to name senior members of the economic team