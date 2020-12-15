Left Menu
Farmers harden stance, say will 'make' govt repeal agri laws; to block Chilla border on Wednesday

They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, The government is saying we wont repeal these laws, we are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:54 IST
Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders Tuesday said they will ''make'' government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are ''determined'' to win it no matter what. They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, ''The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it.'' ''The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what,'' he said. He also said, ''We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals.'' Several other farmer leaders also addressed the press conference, and called upon people to pay tributes on December 20 to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests. Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

''A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on 20th December from 11 am to 1pm,'' said another farmer leader. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws..

