Hindu devotees associated with Raipur-based Shadani Darbar enter Pak via Attari-Wagah

Forty-six Hindu devotees associated with Raipur-based Shadani Darbar entered Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Tuesday to visit different temples there.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:52 IST
Hindu devotees associated with Raipur-based Shadani Darbar entered Pakistan via Attari-Wagah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Forty-six Hindu devotees associated with Raipur-based Shadani Darbar entered Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Tuesday to visit different temples there. "They will visit different temples in Pakistan and return on December 21," said Protocol Officer (Police) Arunpal Singh.

"We are 45 Hindu devotees who have come here to visit Shadani Darbar along with a few other temples. I would like to thank both the governments for this," said Sant Yudhishter Lal, devotees' group president. A devotee, Pawani told ANI that the entire group is excited to be in Pakistan and visit the religious places as they are the first group of devotees to visit after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

Another devotee believes that the devotees should be sent to visit their pilgrim places wherever they like as this will also increase the interaction between the countries and their religion. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Azaan' competition: Fadnavis says Sena has 'junked' Hindutva

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

