Development News Edition

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US under tariff-rate quota

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs.The quantity of raw sugar 8,424 MTRV metric ton raw value to be exported to the US under TRQ up to September 30, 2021, is notified, the directorate general of foreign trade DGFT said in a public notice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday permitted export of 8,424-tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff. TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs.

''The quantity of raw sugar 8,424 MTRV (metric ton raw value) to be exported to the US under TRQ up to September 30, 2021, is notified,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice. India exports duty-free sugar to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world's second-biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

