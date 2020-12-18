Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 95.4%

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.40 per cent, making it one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:44 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 95.4%
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.40 per cent, making it one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. The total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new recoveries in the last 24 hours against 22,889 new COVID-19 infections taking the total cases to 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, new recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously for the last 21 days. "Around 75.46 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs," the ministry stated.

Also, daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered for the last 13 days, the ministry added.

With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789 in the last 24 hours. Ten states/UTs accounted for 75.15 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (65), followed by West Bengal (44) and Delhi (35) in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831, just 3.14 per cent of India's total positive cases. As far as states are concerned, 5,456 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department, there are 58,884 active cases and 6,32,065 recovered cases. The death toll due to the COVID-19 stands at 2,757 after 23 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with COVID-19 after it reported 3,994 new cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were 4,467 discharges. According to the state Health Department, the total cases in the state stand at 18,88,767, including 17,78,722 recoveries, 60,352 active cases and 48,574 deaths. Karnataka reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 discharges and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department stated that there are a total of 9,07,123 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 8,79,735 discharges, 15,380 active cases and 11,989 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,418 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital to 11,419. According to the Delhi Health Department, 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours surging the toll to 10,219. The case fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.66 per cent. A total of 2,160 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,93,137 in Delhi. Tamil Nadu reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 1,170 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Friday. The total positive cases in the state stand at 8,04,650, including 7,82,915 discharges, 9,781 active cases and 11,954 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,655 recoveries/discharges in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 2,97,029 COVID-19 cases, including 2,81,372 recoveries, 13,058 active cases and 2,599 deaths. Uttarakhand reported 580 COVID-19 cases, 547 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 85,269 COVID-19 cases, including 76,770 recoveries, 6,067 active cases and 1,399 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 458 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,77,806. According to the state Health Department, one death was reported from Guntur district on Friday, pushing the toll to 7,070. The department said that a total of 534 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 8,66,359 in Andhra Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries and nine deaths. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 51,625 cases, including 44,748 recoveries, 5,974 active cases and 855 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed 28.5 million bail package. In ...

Iconic Washington Monument shut after visit by COVID-infected Interior secretary

The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020