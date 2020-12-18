India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 95.4%

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.40 per cent, making it one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. The total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new recoveries in the last 24 hours against 22,889 new COVID-19 infections taking the total cases to 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, new recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously for the last 21 days. "Around 75.46 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs," the ministry stated.

Also, daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered for the last 13 days, the ministry added.

With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789 in the last 24 hours. Ten states/UTs accounted for 75.15 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (65), followed by West Bengal (44) and Delhi (35) in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831, just 3.14 per cent of India's total positive cases. As far as states are concerned, 5,456 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department, there are 58,884 active cases and 6,32,065 recovered cases. The death toll due to the COVID-19 stands at 2,757 after 23 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with COVID-19 after it reported 3,994 new cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were 4,467 discharges. According to the state Health Department, the total cases in the state stand at 18,88,767, including 17,78,722 recoveries, 60,352 active cases and 48,574 deaths. Karnataka reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 discharges and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department stated that there are a total of 9,07,123 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 8,79,735 discharges, 15,380 active cases and 11,989 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,418 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital to 11,419. According to the Delhi Health Department, 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours surging the toll to 10,219. The case fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.66 per cent. A total of 2,160 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,93,137 in Delhi. Tamil Nadu reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 1,170 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Friday. The total positive cases in the state stand at 8,04,650, including 7,82,915 discharges, 9,781 active cases and 11,954 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,655 recoveries/discharges in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 2,97,029 COVID-19 cases, including 2,81,372 recoveries, 13,058 active cases and 2,599 deaths. Uttarakhand reported 580 COVID-19 cases, 547 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 85,269 COVID-19 cases, including 76,770 recoveries, 6,067 active cases and 1,399 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 458 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,77,806. According to the state Health Department, one death was reported from Guntur district on Friday, pushing the toll to 7,070. The department said that a total of 534 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 8,66,359 in Andhra Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries and nine deaths. The state Health Department said that there are a total of 51,625 cases, including 44,748 recoveries, 5,974 active cases and 855 deaths. (ANI)