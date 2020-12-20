Left Menu
Landslide in Vale mine in Brazil kills person near location of 2019 dam disaster

A landslide at a mine operated by iron ore giant Vale SA killed one person on Friday, the company said, at a location not far from where a mining dam operated by the same company burst in 2019 and killed hundreds.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-12-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 04:21 IST
A landslide at a mine operated by iron ore giant Vale SA killed one person on Friday, the company said, at a location not far from where a mining dam operated by the same company burst in 2019 and killed hundreds. According to Vale, the person who died was employed by a third-party company and was operating a bulldozer when a landslide at the Córrego do Feijão mine in Minas Gerais state struck him.

The mine is very close to the town of Brumadinho, the site of the 2019 dam disaster. Vale said it was cooperating with authorities in finding the cause of the landslide, and added it had suspended maintenance activities until a safety study can be conducted.

