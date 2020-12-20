Left Menu
PM Modi to address AMU's centenary celebrations on December 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on December 22 at 11 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

PM Modi to address AMU's centenary celebrations on December 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Modi will also release a postal stamp during the event, PMO said. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

"AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan," the PMO release stated. (ANI)

