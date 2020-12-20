Left Menu
Mumbai: drugs worth Rs 33 lakh seized, 2 arrested

The Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police seized 66,000 drug pills worth Rs 33 lakh from the possession of two persons on Saturday. Police arrested the accused Shah Rukh Rashid Sheikh and Abdullah Moin Sheikh from Shivaji Nagar in the Govandi area of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:04 IST
Datta Nalavde, DCP (ANC), Mumbai Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalavde said, "66,000 tablets of the brand Nitravet 10 has been recovered from two persons. The tablet contains Nitrazepamare which is mainly prescribed for the treatment of sleep disorder and anxiety. Besides, these tablets are illegally used for drug addiction. These tablets can only be purchased with a medical prescription. Without a prescription, the possession of these tablets is considered illegal. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

